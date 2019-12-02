Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GRUB, SPLK, XBIT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GrubHub Inc (Symbol: GRUB), where a total volume of 28,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.6% of GRUB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 7,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,600 underlying shares of GRUB. Below is a chart showing GRUB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 15,990 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And XBiotech Inc (Symbol: XBIT) saw options trading volume of 1,436 contracts, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of XBIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of XBIT. Below is a chart showing XBIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

