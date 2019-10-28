Markets
GRMN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GRMN, ENTG, PZZA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total volume of 2,992 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 299,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) options are showing a volume of 4,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 3,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GRMN options, ENTG options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GRMN ENTG PZZA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular