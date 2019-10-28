Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GRMN, ENTG, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), where a total volume of 2,992 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 299,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,200 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) options are showing a volume of 4,307 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 3,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 391,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

