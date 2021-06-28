Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPS, STX, ZBRA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total of 29,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35.50 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 9,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,600 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 9,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 968,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,100 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPS options, STX options, or ZBRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

