Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GPN, INTC, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total of 12,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.1% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 7,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,300 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 208,981 contracts, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 9,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 910,200 underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 36,113 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

