Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 19,754 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1290 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1290 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 16,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 108,464 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 7,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,600 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

