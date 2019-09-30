Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, NFLX, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 16,309 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1240 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1240 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 94,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 4,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 9,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 978,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.8% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 961,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

