Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, NAT, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 32,991 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 179.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1600 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1600 strike highlighted in orange:

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 58,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.4% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 32,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 186,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 17,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, NAT options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

