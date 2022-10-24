Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOGO, CVX, JBLU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total of 3,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 804,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) options are showing a volume of 36,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,300 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 52,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 18,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
