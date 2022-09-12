Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GNRC, SQSP, OSTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 6,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 785,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Squarespace Inc (Symbol: SQSP) saw options trading volume of 2,953 contracts, representing approximately 295,300 underlying shares or approximately 75.3% of SQSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of SQSP. Below is a chart showing SQSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) options are showing a volume of 10,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,200 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, SQSP options, or OSTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.