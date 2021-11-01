Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, OMI, HSII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 154,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 902.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 20,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) saw options trading volume of 14,130 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 239.3% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,500 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII) options are showing a volume of 2,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 232.1% of HSII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of HSII. Below is a chart showing HSII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

