Markets
GME

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, OMI, HSII

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 154,656 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 902.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 20,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) saw options trading volume of 14,130 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 239.3% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 678,500 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII) options are showing a volume of 2,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 232.1% of HSII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,300 underlying shares of HSII. Below is a chart showing HSII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, OMI options, or HSII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME OMI HSII

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular