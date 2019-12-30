Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, CATM, RIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 26,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 5,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardtronics plc (Symbol: CATM) options are showing a volume of 1,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of CATM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of CATM. Below is a chart showing CATM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) options are showing a volume of 66,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of RIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 28,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RIG. Below is a chart showing RIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, CATM options, or RIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

