Markets
GME

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GME, CATM, RIG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 26,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 5,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Cardtronics plc (Symbol: CATM) options are showing a volume of 1,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of CATM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of CATM. Below is a chart showing CATM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Transocean Ltd (Symbol: RIG) options are showing a volume of 66,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of RIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 24, 2020, with 28,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RIG. Below is a chart showing RIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, CATM options, or RIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME CATM RIG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular