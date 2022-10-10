Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GM, FIVN, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total of 106,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 792,500 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) saw options trading volume of 6,092 contracts, representing approximately 609,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 61,963 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 20,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GM options, FIVN options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
