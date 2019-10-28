Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GLW, PFE, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 31,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 10,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 82,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 20,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 29,336 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, PFE options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

