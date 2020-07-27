Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GLW, LSTR, PRLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 47,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.7% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 14,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) saw options trading volume of 2,471 contracts, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Proto Labs Inc (Symbol: PRLB) options are showing a volume of 1,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 198,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of PRLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of PRLB. Below is a chart showing PRLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

