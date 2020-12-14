Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GLW, BLK, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 23,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.2% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 14,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 270,832 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 23,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

