Markets
GLW

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GLW, BLK, AMD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 23,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.2% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 14,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 270,832 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 23,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, BLK options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLW BLK AMD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular