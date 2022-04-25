Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GKOS, GLNG, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS), where a total volume of 2,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 275,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 424,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 11,782 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 23,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GKOS options, GLNG options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.