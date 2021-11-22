Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GILD, FCX, GM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 30,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 2,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,400 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 79,016 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 87,244 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 6,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

