Markets
GILD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GILD, CBRL, VMW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 48,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,000 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 2,230 contracts, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 5,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, CBRL options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD CBRL VMW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular