Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GILD, CBRL, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 48,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 9,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,000 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 2,230 contracts, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 5,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, CBRL options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

