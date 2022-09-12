Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GILD, AMGN, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 44,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.8% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 644,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,796 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 9,733 contracts, representing approximately 973,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
