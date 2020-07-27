Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GILD, AAPL, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total volume of 73,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.5% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 24,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 304,010 contracts, representing approximately 30.4 million underlying shares or approximately 91.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 18,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 94,555 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 8,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GILD options, AAPL options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

