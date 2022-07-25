Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, FDX, KOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 31,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 3,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,000 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) options are showing a volume of 3,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

