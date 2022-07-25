Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, FDX, KOD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 31,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 3,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,000 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) options are showing a volume of 3,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 379,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, FDX options, or KOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.