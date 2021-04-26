Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GE, AR, XONE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 244,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 25,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 29,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 20,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And ExOne Co. (Symbol: XONE) saw options trading volume of 2,882 contracts, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of XONE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of XONE. Below is a chart showing XONE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

