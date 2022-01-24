Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GDEN, M, GPRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN), where a total volume of 1,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 117,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of GDEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of GDEN. Below is a chart showing GDEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 100,800 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 7,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,900 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 6,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GDEN options, M options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.