Markets
GDEN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GDEN, M, GPRE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golden Entertainment Inc (Symbol: GDEN), where a total volume of 1,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 117,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.1% of GDEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 139,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of GDEN. Below is a chart showing GDEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 100,800 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 7,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,900 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 6,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 600,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GDEN options, M options, or GPRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDEN M GPRE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular