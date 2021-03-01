Markets
GBX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GBX, SPLK, UAL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX), where a total volume of 1,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 9,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 66,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 6,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GBX options, SPLK options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GBX SPLK UAL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest