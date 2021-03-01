Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GBX, SPLK, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX), where a total volume of 1,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 9,378 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 66,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 6,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,200 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

