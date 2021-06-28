Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GATX, TSLA, SEAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), where a total volume of 7,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 763,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 423.2% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 999,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 412.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 58,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 24,029 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 357.3% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 4,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

