Markets
FSLY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FSLY, PTON, WKHS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 45,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 95,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 5,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,800 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS) saw options trading volume of 99,408 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 26,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, PTON options, or WKHS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSLY PTON WKHS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular