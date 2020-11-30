Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FSLY, PTON, WKHS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 45,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 95,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 5,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,800 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS) saw options trading volume of 99,408 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 26,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

