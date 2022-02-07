Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FSLR, SENS, CFX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 7,357 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Senseonics Holdings Inc (Symbol: SENS) saw options trading volume of 51,613 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of SENS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,400 underlying shares of SENS. Below is a chart showing SENS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Colfax Corp (Symbol: CFX) saw options trading volume of 6,095 contracts, representing approximately 609,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of CFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of CFX. Below is a chart showing CFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
