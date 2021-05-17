Markets
FNKO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FNKO, RTX, VIAC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO), where a total volume of 6,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 680,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 34,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 8,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 157,551 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 12,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FNKO options, RTX options, or VIAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FNKO RTX VIAC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular