Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FNKO, RTX, VIAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Funko Inc (Symbol: FNKO), where a total volume of 6,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 680,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of FNKO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of FNKO. Below is a chart showing FNKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 34,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 8,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 157,551 contracts, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 12,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

