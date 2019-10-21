Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FNF, AIMC, PXD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF), where a total of 5,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 581,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,100 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC) options are showing a volume of 1,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of AIMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of AIMC. Below is a chart showing AIMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 7,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 724,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

