Markets
FLT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FLT, STZ, AMAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT), where a total of 2,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 211,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 476,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 3,688 contracts, representing approximately 368,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 26,217 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLT options, STZ options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLT STZ AMAT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular