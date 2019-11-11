Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FLT, STZ, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT), where a total of 2,115 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 211,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 476,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 3,688 contracts, representing approximately 368,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 26,217 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46.50 strike highlighted in orange:

