Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FLT, FIS, GMRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT), where a total volume of 4,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 434,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,400 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) options are showing a volume of 14,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 8,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,300 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Global Medical REIT Inc (Symbol: GMRE) saw options trading volume of 1,896 contracts, representing approximately 189,600 underlying shares or approximately 50% of GMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,200 underlying shares of GMRE. Below is a chart showing GMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

