Markets
FIVN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIVN, DASH, ALGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 12,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 15,505 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,200 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,199 contracts, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares or approximately 83.1% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, DASH options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FIVN DASH ALGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular