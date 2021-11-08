Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIVN, DASH, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total volume of 12,974 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 15,505 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,200 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,199 contracts, representing approximately 119,900 underlying shares or approximately 83.1% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,800 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, DASH options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.