Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIVE, LRCX, ACN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 3,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 375,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,615 contracts, representing approximately 561,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring July 22, 2022, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 10,630 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,300 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
