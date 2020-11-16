Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIVE, AYX, LOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 2,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 588,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 7,035 contracts, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 18,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

