Markets
FIVE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIVE, AYX, LOW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 2,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 264,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 588,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 7,035 contracts, representing approximately 703,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 18,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, AYX options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FIVE AYX LOW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular