Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIVE, AGO, NVCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 9,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 978,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) options are showing a volume of 5,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.3% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 806,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 7,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, AGO options, or NVCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

