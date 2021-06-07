Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIVE, ADNT, SITE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 5,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 697,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) saw options trading volume of 4,546 contracts, representing approximately 454,600 underlying shares or approximately 73% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 623,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (Symbol: SITE) saw options trading volume of 2,818 contracts, representing approximately 281,800 underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of SITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 395,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of SITE. Below is a chart showing SITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, ADNT options, or SITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.