Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FIS, ALRM, IT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), where a total of 14,177 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,300 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) options are showing a volume of 1,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 125,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gartner Inc (Symbol: IT) options are showing a volume of 2,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of IT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of IT. Below is a chart showing IT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

