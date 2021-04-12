Markets
FICO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FICO, ULTA, JYNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 2,304 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 230,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 12,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Joint Corp (Symbol: JYNT) options are showing a volume of 1,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 148,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of JYNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 146,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of JYNT. Below is a chart showing JYNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

