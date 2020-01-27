Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FFIV, COST, NLSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV), where a total of 4,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 489,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 533,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 16,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 26,104 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.9% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FFIV options, COST options, or NLSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.