Markets
FFIV

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FFIV, COST, NLSN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV), where a total of 4,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 489,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 533,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 16,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN) saw options trading volume of 26,104 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 73.9% of NLSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NLSN. Below is a chart showing NLSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FFIV options, COST options, or NLSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FFIV COST NLSN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular