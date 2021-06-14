Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, PYPL, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 10,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 33,132 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,060 contracts, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares or approximately 52% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,015 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1440 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1440 strike highlighted in orange:

