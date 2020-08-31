Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, OZK, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 22,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 4,634 contracts, representing approximately 463,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 8,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring September 25, 2020, with 6,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

