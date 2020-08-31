Markets
FDX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, OZK, LNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 22,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 4,634 contracts, representing approximately 463,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 8,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring September 25, 2020, with 6,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 687,500 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, OZK options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX OZK LNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular