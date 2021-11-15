Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, COR, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 19,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

CoreSite Realty Corp (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 3,651 contracts, representing approximately 365,100 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 20,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

