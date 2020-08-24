Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FDX, BA, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 26,989 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 235,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 28,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 221,584 contracts, representing approximately 22.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 36,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, BA options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.