Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FCX, AZO, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 75,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 94,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1170 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 6,973 contracts, representing approximately 697,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 4,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

