Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FCX, ALGN, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 121,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,007 contracts, representing approximately 300,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 432,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, ALGN options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.