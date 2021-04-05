Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, TSLA, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 420,377 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 42.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.3% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 34,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 765,242 contracts, representing approximately 76.5 million underlying shares or approximately 184.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 58,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 133,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 17,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

