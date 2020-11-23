Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, CLNE, STMP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB), where a total volume of 213,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 16,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) saw options trading volume of 16,372 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.2% of CLNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,300 underlying shares of CLNE. Below is a chart showing CLNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) options are showing a volume of 4,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.5% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 455,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

