Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FANG, IFF, KSS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 48,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 227.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 24,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 10,634 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 20,642 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 13,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

