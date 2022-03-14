Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FANG, DE, PRCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 17,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 14,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) saw options trading volume of 11,410 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,100 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

