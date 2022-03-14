Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FANG, DE, PRCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 17,399 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 14,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) saw options trading volume of 11,410 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,100 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FANG options, DE options, or PRCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.