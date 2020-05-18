Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EXPE, COF, INTU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 25,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 34,986 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 26,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 5,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 596,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, COF options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

